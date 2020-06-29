NYC Alternate Side Rules in Effect Monday

NEW YORK -

Monday, June 29, 2020 at 3:39 am |

New York City’s Alternate Side Parking rules will be in effect on Monday, June 29, as per the city’s announcement last week that street cleaning is to resume this week. There is one welcome change: Each side of a residential street will be cleaned no more than once a week.

Any street side with multiple Alternate Side Parking days will be cleaned on the last day posted on that side’s sign. For example, a street side with ASP regulations posted on Monday and Thursday will now be cleaned on Thursday only.

“As our city reopens and fights back against the COVID-19 crisis,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, “we’re proud to offer more convenient options for working New Yorkers.”

The new rules apply only to residential side streets and not to commercial areas. Daily sweeping regulations in metered areas will not change, and cleaning streets with posted No Standing, No Stopping and No Parking regulations will continue as needed.