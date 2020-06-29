Israir Suspends Flights to Eilat

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 29, 2020 at 2:48 pm |

An Israir plane at the Ramon Airport near Eilat. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

Israeli airline Israir said on Monday that it has decided to suspend all flights to Eilat in light of the coronavirus crisis, Globes reported.

The decision, to go into effect in two weeks, was linked to the grounding of international flights, expected to continue until at least August 1.

Israir CEO Ori Sirkis said there is no point in having local flights without international flights, since one is dependent on the other.

Currently Israir is the only company that operates flights to Eilat.

Eilat Mayor Meir Yizhak lamented that this will leave the city isolated from the rest of Israel, and expressed hope that the finance and transportation ministries will step in with emergency assistance.

Eilat, already reeling from the collapse of tourism, now may have to contend with a cutoff of medical services as well, as staff and equipment will be deprived of their main route to the city.