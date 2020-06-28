44-Year-Old Israeli Vizhnizer Chassid in Serious Condition With Coronavirus

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 1:35 pm |

A Vizhnizer chassid, 44, with no underlying medical condition, was sedated and placed on a respirator at Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak where he is being treated for coronavirus, according to family members on Sunday.

The patient’s son-in-law, daughter and grandson were also reportedly infected.

The public was asked to daven for Rav Chaim Moshe ben Geula, whose condition was described as serious.

In recent days, the coronavirus has been reported spreading in chareidi communities. Most of the cases are light, and many are asymptomatic.

The Health Ministry on Sunday night reported 218 coronavirus cases since the night before, raising the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 23,639.

Of the 6,265 actives cases, there are 39 in serious condition, including 22 on ventilators. Another 60 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms or none at all.

The death toll remains at 318.