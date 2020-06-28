Gov’t to Extend Unemployment Benefits Till August

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 10:39 am |

View of the National Insurance Institute offices in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz said Sunday that they have decided to extend unemployment benefits for those who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic through mid-August.

Grants given to those over the age of 67 who were laid off and have not been given their jobs back have also been extended until the same date. In mid-August, the situation will be reviewed to decide whether further extensions are in order.

The decision was made with the participation of the Governor of the Bank of Israel and the head of the National Economic Council, in coordination with the Finance Ministry, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“This is part of the steps we’re taking taking to encourage the economy, look out for self-employed [workers] and the unemployed. People need something to earn a living from,” Netanyahu said.