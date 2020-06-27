Reminder for Parents to Fill Out Form to Avoid Losing “Related Services” for Special Education

NEW YORK (Office of Councilmember Brad Lander) -

Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:43 pm |

New York City Councilman Brad Lander. (via social media)

Parents of children that are enrolled in non-public schools in New York City are required to fill out a form every year in order to guarantee that their child is eligible to receive special education services at their school. While the Board of Education usually mails out this form, the Coronavirus pandemic has affected this practice, and the form was sent out by email instead of postal mail this year.

However, many parents in New York City, including those in the Orthodox Community, may not have access to email. Other busy parents might overlook or fail to recognize the importance of the email and miss a chance to fill out this important form.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone in ways small and large, but it is important to ensure that children will not lose their access to special education services next year. And we do not want children who’s parents may not have access to email to be put at a disadvantage. While life might have moved online during this pandemic, not everyone has the same abilities and opportunities to be a part of this new virtual world,” said Councilman Brad Lander.