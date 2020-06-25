White House Meetings on Annexation End With No Decision

YERUSHALAYIM/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1:05 pm |

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, shown here speaking at the 2019 AIPAC policy conference in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Three days of White House meetings by aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on whether to give Israel a green light to annex parts of Yehudah and Shomron have ended without any final decision, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

“There is as yet no final decision on the next steps for implementing the Trump plan,” one of the officials told Reuters, referring to the president’s Israeli-Palestinian peace blueprint that could provide a basis for Israel’s annexation moves.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and envoy Avi Berkowitz are reportedly returning to Israel to continue their efforts to resolve the matter.