U.K. Labour Party Sacks Education Spokeswoman for Sharing Anti-Semitic Article

LONDON (Reuters) -

Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:30 am |

Keir Starmer, Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader attends the weekly question time debate in Parliament, in London, Wednesday. (Parliament TV/Reuters)

British opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer sacked his education spokeswoman Rebecca Long-Bailey on Thursday after she shared an article online which included a reference to what he called an “anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.”

Long-Bailey, who came second to Starmer in the race to become Labour leader earlier this year, was a close ally to previous leader Jeremy Corbyn and one of the few remaining links to the party’s hard left.

“The article Rebecca shared earlier today contained an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory,” a spokesperson for Starmer said. “As leader of the Labour Party, Keir has been clear that restoring trust with the Jewish community is a number one priority.”

Under Corbyn, Labour was repeatedly criticized for not doing enough to stamp out anti-Semitism within the party ranks.