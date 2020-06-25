Terrorist Who Killed Amit Ben Yigal Indicted

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 5:53 am |

Amit Ben Yigal, Hy”d. (Courtesy)

Nizmi Abu Bakar, the terrorist who is accused of fatally striking Amit Ben Yigal, Hy”d, with a rock last month, was indicted Thursday for intentionally causing death by the Military Court.

As the indictment was being read to the defendant, he shouted towards the judges: “I didn’t kill anyone on purpose. It’s not true; I didn’t do it. Who wrote that? I told the Shin Bet interrogators everything, how could they write such things?”

The prosecution responded by claiming that the defendant’s confession is also backed up by a confession from his wife, who saw him return from the rooftop where the stone was dropped from.

The prosecution requested to extend his detention until the end of proceedings.

Baruch Ben Yigal, the bereaved father, said upon his arrival at the court that he has “complete faith in the attorneys and prosecutors in this case, who are going to demand that this terrorist is punished with no less than life in prison.”

Speaking about his son, he said, “He took your life and he will spend a long time behind bars. It’s a long journey, but we have patience. I’ll be with my finger on the pulse.”