CDC Adds 3 Symptoms to COVID-19 List

NEW YORK -

Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2:14 pm |

Tom Harkin Global Communications Center located on the CDC′s Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. (James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

In an apparent update that went largely unnoticed, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added three new symptoms of possible COVID-19 infection.

On May 13, in the last update to the Symptom Of Coronavirus page on the CDC website, eight previously recognized indicators of COVID-19 infection was expanded to 11, with the addition of congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

Previously, the list included eight symptoms, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, and sore throat.

The CDC page notes that symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.