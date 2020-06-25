BD’E – Mrs. Marta (Mattel Leah) Schron, a”h

NEW YORK -

Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12:37 am |

We are saddened to report the petirah of Mrs. Marta Schron, a”h, wife of the noted baal tzedakah, ybl”c Mr. Ruby Schron. She was 75 years old.

The hallmark of the Schron family is their humility and simplicity, and Mrs. Schron was known for her warmth and dignity as she greeted everyone with her kind words and good cheer.

Mrs. Schron became seriously ill a few days ago, and she passed away on Wednesday night. Her son, Reb Avi Schron, was celebrating the wedding of his son, and the family was gathered there during the evening.

She is survived by her distinguished husband, and her children: Mrs Chaya Cohen (wife of Harav Binyomin Cohen, Rosh Kollel in Kollel Gur Aryeh of MYRCB and Rav in Flatbush), Reb Avi Schron, Reb Mordechai Schron, Mrs Mimi Scher, Reb Eli Schron, Mrs Bracha Rothstein, Reb Yechiel Schron, Reb Shmuly Schron, with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The levayah is scheduled for Thursday morning at 11:00 AM at Shomrei Hadas, located on 14th Avenue corner 39th Street in Boro Park.

Tehi zichrah baruch.