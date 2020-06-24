Supermarkets Offer Coronavirus Specials

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 4:35 pm |

A view of the Rami Levi branch in Givat Shaul, Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Two of Israel’s largest supermarket chains are offering discounts on some staple foods to help people manage the coronavirus crisis on a limited grocery budget.

The sales on challah and sliced bread for just a shekel, and chicken and watermelon for a shekel per kilogram, were launched by the Victory and Rami Levy supermarket chains, according to Calcalist.

Eyal Ravid, CEO of Victory, said that sliced bread and challah will go on sale starting on Thursday, and it won’t be conditional on any other purchases. The discount will be limited to one loaf per person.

He said the company set aside 1 million shekels to fund the sale to help out the public, which is reeling from the economic effects of the pandemic.

Rami Levy, the chain that originally invented the product-for-a-shekel sale, will be offering chicken for 1 shekel per kilogram with purchases worth NIS 100, and watermelon for NIS 1 per kilogram without conditions, for the coming period.