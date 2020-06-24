New York State Primary Winners and Losers

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12:43 am |

Democratic congressional candidate Jamaal Bowman speaks to attendees during his election night party, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

In Tuesday’s New York State Primary, newcomer Jamaal Bowman is projected to unseat longtime Congressman Eliot Engel in the 16th Congressional District. With 20% of the votes tallied, Bowman has leads Engel by a comfortable margin with 61.6% to Engel’s 35.7 %.

In the 9th District, which encompasses the neighborhood of Flatbush, Yvette Clark won over 60% of the votes, easily defeating 4 other challengers for her seat.

In the race for the 50th State Assembly District, which encompasses Williamsburg, Joe Lentol holds a lead of 55.1% to Emily Gallagher’s 44.9%.

In the 12th Congressional District, with 81% of the votes tallied, Caroline Maloney leads Suraj Patel by a slight margin of 41.7% to 39.8%.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez easily defeated Michelle Caruso-Cabrera to defend her seat in the 14th District.

In the primary for Queens Borough President, with 73% of the votes counted Donovan Richards leads with 37.7% to his nearest opponent, Elizabeth Crowley, who has 28.1%.

Jerrold Nadler easily won his primary in the 10th Congressional District, winning over 62% of the votes.

In the 6th Congressional District, Grace Meng coasted to victory with over 60% of the votes.