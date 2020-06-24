Burglars Steal Cash Registers at Kosher Bagel Hole

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 9:01 am |

The New York City Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals depicted in the attached surveillance photos wanted for questioning in connection to a burglary that occurred within the confines of the 70th Precinct. The following was reported to the police:

On Monday, June 1, at approximately 2:19 a.m., inside of 1431 Coney Island Avenue (the Kosher Bagel Hole), two unidentified males are observed on surveillance cameras forcibly entering establishment through a locked front gate. Once inside, they removed approximately $1600 and two cash registers before fleeing in unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM.

All calls are strictly confidential.