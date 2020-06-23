Mayor De Blasio Announces Illegal Fireworks Task Force

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:42 am |

Illegal fireworks illuminate the sky over the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City, June 19. (Reuters/Lucas Jackson)

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that he had established a multi-agency task force to crack down on illegal fireworks sales. The task force will target suppliers, distributors and possessors of large quantities of illegal fireworks by conducting investigations and sting operations within and outside of New York City to disrupt supply chains. The FDNY will also launch a public safety campaign, including public service announcements and social media, to illustrate the dangers of illegal fireworks.

The task force will consist of ten officers from NYPD Intelligence Bureau, twelve FDNY Fire Marshals and twenty members of the Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“Illegal fireworks are both dangerous and a public nuisance,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We’re cracking down on this activity at the source to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers and the ability of our neighbors to get some sleep.”