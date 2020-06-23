Deal Signed for Elevator to Kosel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Jewish men pray at the Western Wall,June 21, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

A construction deal to provide access for people with disabilities to historic Jewish sites in the Old City of Yerushalayim was signed by the municipality on Tuesday.

The plan calls for an elevator to be built linking the Kosel and the Old City.

The 55 million ($16 million) project is expected to take three years to complete, Yerushalayim Mayor Moshe Lion said in a statement.

Lion hailed the signing as the culmination of years of effort, which will provide a solution for many mispallelim to bring their tefillos to the Boreh Olam at the Kosel. “These are good tidings for Yerushalayim, the state of Israel and the entire Jewish people,” he said.