5 Stores and Shuls Vandalized in Boro Park; Supect Arrested

BROOKLYN -

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 12:57 pm |

The suspect being arrested Tuesday morning.

A man arrested early Tuesday morning in Boro Park is believed to have smashed at least five storefront windows and shuls with a brick.

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Boro Park Shomrim received a call from a man who was walking to shul and witnessed someone smashing the window of a storefront on 18th Avenue and 47th Street. Shomrim followed the suspect and called police, who made the arrest.

Subsequently, Shomrim say, they received calls complaining of shattered windows from shuls on 15th Avenue and 53rd Street, and 53rd Street and 14th Avenue; and from stores on 16th Avenue and 52nd Street, and 16th Avenue and 51st Street. Surveillance video from multiple scenes show a man, believed to be the same suspect, throwing a brick at the windows.

The perpetrator did not attempt to enter or rob any of the locations he vandalized.

—

rborchardt@hamodia.com

Surveillance image of the suspect walking away after smashing a window with a brick, early Tuesday morning in Boro Park.