377 New Coronavirus Cases in Israel in the Past Day

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 3:18 am |

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a lab at a Clalit Health Services branch in Tel Aviv, on June 9. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

Israel recorded the biggest daily number of coronavirus cases in months with contagion rate being the highest since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country, said a report published Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus patients in Israel continues to rise, with the Health Ministry reporting that 377 people were infected in the last day, the biggest daily increase since April.

With 12,337 virus tests conducted on Monday, the number of confirmed infections – 377 – represents 2.7% contagion rate, the highest it has ever been in Israel, according to the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center report.

The total number of patients in Israel since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is 21,246. There are 5,127 active cases in Israel. 42 patients are listed in severe condition, including 27 on ventilators.

Bat Yam has emerged as the latest coronavirus hotspot, along with the Arab city of Um el-Faham in northern Israel. Between June 1 and June 21, 117 people tested positive for coronavirus in Bat Yam, bringing the total number of active patients in the city to 137. The contagion rate in the city currently stands at a staggering 5%.

On Monday a senior police official told Yediot Acharonot that enforcement of coronavirus guidelines will increase with inspectors raiding public transport, private cars, taxis and restaurants, as the country has seen a resurgence of coronavirus cases as more and more businesses reopen.

Deputy Police Commissioner Ziv Sagiv said that the extent of the enforcement is dependent on the public’s discipline in adhering to public health orders.

“We don’t want to go back to the sights we saw Pesach time with police patrolling the streets, stopping vehicles and people,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to go back to that, but it looks like we’ll be called upon again and we’ll have to go back to enforcing [the health restrictions.]”

Sagiv said that fines do not appear to deter Israelis, adding the only thing that could motivate people in adhering to rules is a sense of personal responsibility – and that is what the police will try to reinforce. “Enforcement will also be conducted on the streets; wherever we need to be. If we have to board buses, we will board buses. We will set up checkpoints, enforce in taxis; any location that has a crowd,” he added.