Over 2,500 People Daven at Kever Yosef

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:51 am |

Arriving at Kever Yosef to daven. (Shimi Levi, File)

Over 2,500 people came to daven at Kever Yosef overnight Monday, with strict adherence to social distancing and wearing of face masks. Among the mispallelim were Harav Mordechai Gross, Gaavad of Chanichei Yeshivos, Bnei Brak and Harav Chaim Yosef Biderman.

“The Jewish people will not give up on this site or any other holy site. We expect the government to understand this message and to enable Israelis to visit holy sites at all hours of the day, and to restore Israeli sovereignty – in action, not just in words,” said Shomron Council head Yossi Dagan, who was in attendance, as well as Elad Mayor Rabbi Yisrael Porush.