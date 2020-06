YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 22, 2020 at 6:41 am |

Housing Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman submits his resignation to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, Monday.

Housing Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman formally issued his resignation letter from the Knesset on Monday morning to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin.

Under the “Norwegian Law,” he will be replaced when the resignation takes effect by the next UTJ candidate Rabbi Eliyahu Chassid. Last week, Deputy Education Minister Rabbi Meir Porush resigned from the Knesset, making way for MK Rabbi Yitzchak Pindrus.

Rabbi Litzman can resume his place in the Knesset if he quits his post in the cabinet.