Poll: Two Thirds of Americans Say Acceptable to Question US-Israel Alliance

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 22, 2020 at 5:58 pm |

Poll results published on Monday indicated that support for the U.S.-Israel relationship has deteriorated significantly, as 67 percent of Americans said they found it “acceptable” to question the bilateral alliance.

Among Democrats, the figure was some 81 percent, according to the research conducted by pollster Shibley Telhami for the Washington Post.

Nine percent of respondents said it is “unacceptable” for members of Congress to question the Israeli-American relationship. Among Republicans, the number was 12 percent, but among Democrats it dropped to six.

Nineteen percent said it is the “duty” of Congress members to defend the U.S.-Israel relationship. Among Republicans, it was 32 percent, among Democrats only 9 percent. Among independents, the number stood at 12 percent.

Twenty-eight percent of respondents said that it’s unacceptable to question the U.S.-Israel relationship or that “members of Congress have a duty as members to defend the relationship.”