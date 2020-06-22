Phase Two: NYC Reopens as Outdoor Dining, Shopping and Playgrounds Return

NEW YORK (Reuters) -

Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:20 am |

A man rides his bicycle in a street that was closed so social distancing norms are maintained, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manhattan, May 2. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

After more than 100 days of lockdown, New York City residents on Monday celebrated their progress in curbing the coronavirus pandemic with shopping at long-closed stores, and dining at outdoor cafes.

Once the epicenter of the global outbreak, New York City was the last region in the state to move into Phase Two of reopening with restaurants offering outdoor service and many shops reopening. Barber shops and hair salons welcomed customers for the first time since mid-March.

Playgrounds were also due to reopen on Monday in the most populous U.S. city. The pandemic has killed nearly 120,000 Americans.

At the same time, a dozen states in the South and Southwest reported record increases in new coronavirus cases – and often record increases in hospitalizations as well, a metric not affected by more testing.

The number of new cases rose by a record last week in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas, together home to about a third of the U.S. population. Alabama, Georgia, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah and Wyoming also experienced record spikes in cases.

