Agudah Requests TRO and Preliminary Injunction to Immediately Open Overnight Camps

(Agudath Israel) -

Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:56 am |

On Monday, the Association of Jewish Camp Operators (AJCO) took the extraordinary move of requesting a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to ask the court to immediately open overnight camps in New York State.

AJCO, an umbrella organization formed by Agudath Israel years ago to represent the interests of Orthodox Jewish camps, made its request in the District Court for the Northern District of New York following the filing of a legal complaint this past Thursday against Governor Cuomo.

Monday’s detailed legal submission includes declarations by a leading infectious disease specialist, Dr. Daniel Berman; long-time Agudah camp director and AJCO founder, Rabbi Meir Frischman; esteemed mechanech, Rabbi Avrohom Schwartz, learning director at Camp Romimu; and parental plaintiffs who want their children to benefit from the intensive religious experience of an Orthodox Jewish summer camp. AJCO is represented by a legal team from the law firm of Troutman Sanders, LLP, led by Avi Schick, Esq.

Given the pressing nature of the issue, the team has formally requested a ruling within the week.