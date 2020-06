BROOKLYN -

Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 5:45 pm |

Rebbitzen Rechel Berenbaum, shetichyeh, the wife of Harav Shmuel Berenbaum, zt”l, Rosh Yeshiva of Mirrer Yeshiva, was hospitalized. Please say Tehillim for Rechel bas Leah b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.