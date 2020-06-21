NYPD Commissioner Shea to Testify Monday About Interactions Between Police and the Public

NEW YORK -

Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 8:12 pm |

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

After 100 witnesses testified at two days of public hearings, New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Dermot Shea will testify on Monday, June 22 at 11:00 AM in the ongoing investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James into recent interactions between the NYPD and the public.

Oral and written testimony was submitted to the OAG by the public, elected officials, legal groups, and community organizations, totaling more than 300 pieces of testimony and 17 hours of oral testimony.

The hearings shed light on how the NYPD handled protests addressing police misconduct. Attorney General James presided over the hearing, and was joined by former United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch and founding Director of NYU Policing Project Barry Friedman, who serve as special advisors in the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) investigation into interactions between the police and the general public.

“The public deserves answers, and I am glad the NYPD has agreed to testify as part of our investigation,” said Attorney General James. “We heard hours of troubling testimony from brave New Yorkers about their interactions with the NYPD over the past few weeks, but our investigation would be incomplete without getting answers directly from the NYPD. True accountability and justice will only come when the truth is laid bare for all to hear.”