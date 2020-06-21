Mossad Iran Snatch Probably Yellowcake

YERUSHALAYIM -

A sign marks the seat of Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ahead of a board of governors meeting in Vienna. (Reuters/Lisi Niesner/File Photo)

The nuclear material that the Mossad discovered in its daring raid on an Iranian nuclear site in 2018 was described as probably “yellowcake,” according to former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton in his forthcoming memoirs.

In recounting a visit to Israel that year, Bolton said that Prime Minister Netanyahu “and his team focused on the latest information gleaned from Israel’s…raid on Iran’s nuclear archives, and the subsequent IAEA inspection of the Turquzabad site, which revealed human-processed uranium.”

“It was not enriched uranium, but perhaps yellowcake (uranium oxide in solid form), and certainly evidence contradicting Tehran’s repeated assertions it had never had a nuclear weapons program,” continued the former national security adviser.

Yellowcake is uranium oxide in a solid form, in which it is stable enough to be transported.

Bolton’s disclosure came on the same day that Netanyahu told the weekly cabinet meeting, “Iran is continuing to lie to the international community in order to attain nuclear weapons. Today, even the IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency, understands this. Its report from over the weekend speaks for itself. These institutions now understand what we have been claiming for years,” the prime minister said.

The report he referred to cited Iran’s non-compliance with nuclear inspection protocol that it has agreed to, and demanded unimpeded access:

“The IAEA today adopted a resolution calling on the Islamic Republic of Iran to fully cooperate with the IAEA in implementing its NPT Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol and satisfy the IAEA’s requests without further delay. (NPT refers to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons).

“The resolution, submitted by France, Germany and the United Kingdom, was adopted by a vote of 25 to 2 with 7 abstentions.

“The resolution follows reports in March and June by the IAEA Director General describing the Agency’s efforts and interactions with Iran to clarify information relating to the correctness and completeness of Iran’s declarations under its Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol, including denial of access to two locations specified by the IAEA under the Additional Protocol and continued lack of clarification regarding Agency questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear related activities in Iran,” the IAEA statement read.

Iran played the offended party: “While Iran has the highest level of cooperation with the IAEA, the issuance of a resolution by the Board of Governors is a completely unconstructive and disappointing step,” foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in astatement quoted by Reuters.