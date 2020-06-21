Gantz Says No Thank You to Official Residence

YERUSHALAYIM -

Benny Gantz (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Sunday that he intends to waive any entitlement to an official residence in his capacity as Alternate Prime Minister.

The statement came in response to a Channel 12 report that a special residence will be coming his way, along with a salary equal to that of the Prime Minister, and other perks.

“I am foregoing the establishment of an official residence and wish to announce that my private residence will also serve as my official residence — therefore, there is no need for the State to provide any other residence for me,” Gantz said.

According to the report, Gantz will also be allowed to store personal possessions from his home at the taxpayers’ expense if he moves to an official residence.

In addition, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ reportedly is eligible for a retroactive exemption from income taxes dating back to 2009, when he returned to the prime minister’s office.

The Likud party issued a statement denying any intimations of a request for special treatment:

“Prime Minister Netanyahu isn’t demanding special conditions. The [Knesset] Finance Committee will require taxes of Netanyahu just like previous prime ministers. There was a scandalous and personalized effort to require taxes of Netanyahu that weren’t required of any other prime minister.”

Ronen Peretz, the acting director-general of the PMO, asked the Knesset Finance Committee to review the proposal for Gantz’s benefits on Tuesday, according to Walla.