Report: White House to Hold Key Meeting on Israel’s Annexation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9:59 pm |

A traffic sign is pictured in front of the Israeli city of Maale Adumim. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

A “dramatic and pivotal” meeting will be held next week at the White House on whether to give Israel a green light to annex parts of Yehudah and Shomron designated for it under President Donald Trump’s peace plan, Channel 13 news reported.

The president is likely to take part in the meeting and will have final say on the matter, according to the network.

Among others also expected to participated in the meeting are Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

According to the Channel 13 report, administration officials are divided on annexation, with Friedman pushing for the U.S. to give Israel permission to go ahead with it immediately. Other officials are said have reservations about such a move.