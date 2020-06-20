Netanyahu Considering Tightening Restrictions as Numbers Continue to Rise

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9:57 pm |

Medical workers at a mobile testing station for COVID-19, in Tzfas. (David Cohen/Flash90)

As the number of coronavirus cases in Israel continues to rise, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is set to to convene a special meeting on Sunday in order to assess the situation and to weigh the steps ahead in trying to contain the spread of the virus.

One of the measures being considered is an increase in fines for people found not wearing a face mask. Currently, authorities can hit people with a NIS 200 ($58) fine for not wearing a mask in public areas.

Haaretz reported that Netanyahu is also interested in renewing the program allowing the Shin Bet to use personal data to track coronavirus carriers and those who were exposed to them.

The Health Ministry on Motzoei Shabbos said 294 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that one person died from complications related to COVID-19, bringing the country’s death toll to 305.

20,633 Israelis have been infected with the coronavirus, with 15,659 making a full recovery. There are currently 4,668 active cases.

Twenty-seven patients are currently on ventilators.