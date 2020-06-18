NYC Playgrounds to Open Monday, When City Enters Phase 2

NEW YORK -

Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:59 am |

L-R: state Sen. Simcha Felder, City Councilman Kalman Yeger, Assembylman Simcha Eichenstein, Heshy Tischler (partially obscured) and a chain cutter, opening Kolbert Playground Tuesday morning. (Benjamin Kanter)

New York City will begin phase two of reopening on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday, citing continued improvements in coronavirus data.

The mayor also announced that playgrounds will reopen on Monday across the city.

“We’ve seen consistent progress and it is time to say to everyone get ready for phase two,” de Blasio told a daily news conference.

Many Brooklyn playgrounds were opened this week by elected officials and community members opposed to the mayor’s policy that they remain shut even as New York has entered Phase 1 of the reopening following the coronavirus shutdown.

On Wednesday morning City Councilman Kalman Yeger and radio personality Heshy Tischler, who has acquired the moniker ParkBuster due to his efforts at reopening playgrounds, opened the gates of DeGilio Playground on McDonald Avenue and Avenue F in Kensington. A poster had been taped to the gate reading “Kids Lives Matter” and “Open Up Our Camps.”

“All we are doing is for the sake of the children, who can’t vote and don’t have a voice,” Tischler told Hamodia. “I am their voice. The children of New York City, who have been shut in for nearly three months, have had enough, and need a place to play.”

Asked if there are risks to opening the playground during the pandemic, Tischler replied, “Sure. But the decision should be up to the parents.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that each locality may decide when its playgrounds are permitted to open.