Active Coronavirus Cases in Israel Back Above 4,000

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 6:20 am |

Sion Medical factory workers produce masks at the factory in Sderot on Wednesday. The Sion Medical factory is the country’s first factory to produce N95 masks. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

The number of active coronavirus cases passed the 4,000 mark on Thursday morning as the Health Ministry reported 257 new cases over the past 24 hours. The last time the number of active cases was over 4,000 was more than a month ago.

Of the 19,894 cases recorded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said that 4,092 were active cases.

Thirty-nine patients were listed in serious condition, 32 of them on ventilators. Israel’s death toll remained at 303.

Israel has seen a sharp rise in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks, after a drop in the daily infection rate saw the government ease many of the restrictions.

Despite the rise, the Coronavirus Cabinet on Wednesday approved the resumption of train services for Monday. Trains have been halted for three months and the date for resuming service had been postponed several times.

On Thursday morning, at a Health Ministry ceremony to welcome newly appointed Director-General Chezy Levi, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said the Israeli economy has been reopened as far as it could be at this time. “The next challenge is flattening the curb of COVID-19 cases which has been on the rise,” the prime minister said.