Matzeivos of Harav Levi Yitzchak of Bardichev and His Three Sons Located

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 4:59 pm |

Rabbi Moshe Taller with Rabbi Wilhelm in the excavated tent.

Recent excavation work done during the corona epidemic in the ohel of Harav Levi Yitzchak of Berdichev, zy”a, has revealed the original matzeivah (tombstone) of Rav Levi Yitzchak and his three sons. They were located in what was the original ohel of these tzaddikim for 120 years, until it was destroyed in the holocaust.

The location of the original tombstones is deep beneath the original ohel, some distance from what has mistakenly been attributed to be its place in recent years. With this revelation, it seems that in the past, people have been davening in the wrong location, and may have actually been standing on top of the matzeivah while davening.

In response, some have mentioned that this is the quintessential “Rav Levi Yitzchak”, who would probably praise Yidden for trampling on his gravesite in order to daven at his gravesite.