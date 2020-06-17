Knesset Extends Emergency Coronavirus Regulations as New Cases Surge

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 3:50 am |

Israeli police guard at a roadblock in Yerushalayim in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, May 4. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Knesset voted late Tuesday to extend emergency regulations that allow the government to impose the coronavirus restrictions on the public, as Israel struggles with a resurgence in cases.

Police will return to enforcing coronavirus restrictions, including wearing facemasks, isolation for those required to do so, as well as the ban on gathering in public areas.

The Knesset plenum approved the bill to amend and extend the emergency regulations for 45 days. The previous regulation expired at midnight Monday.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday night recorded 258 new coronavirus cases in the day – the highest surge in daily infections since late April. The coronavirus cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, is set to convene Wednesday afternoon to discuss the rise in cases and whether to reimpose certain restrictions.

Tel Aviv is now seen as a center of the newest outbreak, and has over 1,000 active cases, up from 611 at the start of June.