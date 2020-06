Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:39 pm |

Harav Dovid Feinstein, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Tiferes Yerushalayim and one of the ziknei u’poskei hador, has been hospitalized for a few days, and his condition has turned serious. Please say Tehillim for dovid ben shima b’soch sh’ar cholei Yisrael.