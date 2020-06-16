Remdesivir Donation Approved by Cabinet

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Gilead Sciences in California. (Reuters/Mike Blake/File Photo)

The Israeli government has accepted a donation from the makers of the drug Remdesivir for treatment of coronavirus patients.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday that “the Cabinet, in a conference call, approved the decision of Health Minister Yuli Edelstein to issue a permit for the Health Ministry to accept the donation of Remdesivir from Gilead Sciences.”

The quantity of the drug to be received by Israel was not specified in the announcement. Remdesivir has shown significant promise in treating the disease. The drug was credited with helping save the life of an East Yerushalayim bus driver in his 30s who was infected, according to the Health Ministry.

Studies of the drug have been conducted in Israel, and Asher Shalmon, the Health Ministry’s director of international relations, told The Times of Israel that “we have a long-lasting relationship with the company, they have strong representation here, and this helps in making sure it is available here.”

Gilead Sciences is based in California.