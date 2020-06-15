Report: Israel to Transfer $50M of Qatari Aid to Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:42 am |

A large cluster of balloons attached to a suspicious object in the Eshkol Region, in February. (Eshkol Regional Council)

Israel has agreed to transfer $50 million of Qatari aid to the Gaza Strip and continue the social projects started by the Gulf states in exchange for Hamas’s pledge to stop incendiary balloon terror, Beirut-based Al Akhbar newspaper reported Monday.

The amount is equal to two installments of Qatar’s monthly aid to the Gaza Strip.

The agreement was apparently mediated by the Qatari envoy to Gaza, Mohammed al-Emadi, and the U.N.’s Special Coordinator for the Middle East Nikolai Mladenov. The two have pledged the aid will be delivered this week, but no exact date has been set.

The Israeli agreement comes after Palestinian terrorists in Gaza last week resumed sending incendiary balloons with flammable material or explosives attached into southern Israel.

On Sunday, a cluster of balloons was discovered at the Bnei Shimon Regional Council near the Tidhar moshav in the Gaza Strip. The resident who found the balloons alerted the police. This was the first incendiary balloon that landed in Israel since February.

One member of the incendiary balloon unit said that the resumption of sending these balloons is the Palestinian response to Israel’s plans to “annex parts of the West Bank and Israel’s harming of the al-Aqsa mosque.”