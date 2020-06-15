‘Norwegian Law’ to Be Advanced for Final Votes After Netanyahu and Gantz Meet

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:12 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Likud and Blue and White parties have agreed to advance the so-called Norwegian Law on Monday, for its second and third reading in the Knesset.

If it clears the Knesset votes, it will become law. The bill allows MKs that serve in ministerial positions to give up their positions as MKs and enable a different member of their party to take their spot in the Knesset.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had tried to delay the vote on the law for leverage against Blue and White, after he sought to make a retroactive change to the coalition deal between the Likud and Blue and White.

A source in the Likud told Kan News that Benny Gantz has agreed to make the change sought by Netanyahu. “Blue and White caved in. We will amend the agreement and ensure the continued term of the alternate prime minister in a year and a half,” the source said.

The coalition deal agreed on by the parties stipulates that if the Knesset is dissolved and elections are called between November 2020 and November 2021 — before the time that Gantz was to become prime minister — Gantz would automatically become the transitional prime minister instead of Netanyahu. Netanyahu demanded that the deal be changed so that he will remain prime minister if elections are called during that time.

Netanyahu also demanded that the deal be changed so that the government would serve for a four-year term instead of the three years mentioned in the deal.

Netanyahu and Gantz met earlier Monday on the issues.