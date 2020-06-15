Gaza Rocket Lands in South, No Injuries

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 15, 2020 at 3:07 pm |

Smoke trails are seen as rockets launched from the Gaza Strip. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/File)

A rocket fired from Gaza into southern Israel landed in an open field, the IDF said on Monday night.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries or damage were reported.

The launch set off sirens in the vicinity of the field, located in the Eshkol regional council, but not in any populated areas, the military said.

Meanwhile, Hamas was threatening “mass actions in all regions” to protest against Israel’s planned annexation.

The terror group’s deputy political chief Saleh al-Arouri told the Hamas-linked al-Resalah channel that “we cannot exclude the possibility that…matters may reach a point of escalation in the confrontation, which might lead to military escalation.”

Hamas is willing to work with any group to coordinate anti-annexation efforts, al-Arouri says, including the Palestinian Authority.