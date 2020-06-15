‘Enough Is Enough’ Say Williamsburg Residents, Entering Locked Playgrounds

BROOKLYN -

L-R: Rabbi Moshe Dovid Niederman, Assemblyman Joe Lentol, community activist Moishe Indig, outside Middleton Playground Monday afternoon.

Two Williamsburg playgrounds, shuttered since the coronavirus hit, were opened Monday by residents frustrated over a shutdown that has lasted for nearly three months, despite a severe reduction in the number of coronavirus cases in New York and exceptions being granted to the thousands who have gathered in the streets of the city for Black Lives Matter protests.

Residents, community leaders and elected officials have held protests at playgrounds since Thursday, amid mounting frustration over what many Brooklyn residents see as a double standard – Mayor Bill de Blasio’s allowing protest gatherings to continue just blocks from where children and mothers have been expelled from playgrounds.

“Our kids have been locked up at home for three months,” said Assemblyman Joe Lentol, at a standing Monday afternoon at Middleton Playground, between UJO head Rabbi Moshe Dovid Niederman and community activist Moishe Indig. “And now that summer is here, they can’t even go to a place to play. What kind of a message does chaining up their playground send to the world?”

Then, channeling another elected leader standing at a political barrier decades ago, Lentol declared, “Mr. Mayor, open up this park! Open up this playground!”

“The message should go out,” said Lentol, “that there are playgrounds that have already been opened. I don’t know why this particular playground has been targeted; it shouldn’t be. There are people who get a free pass – they protest in the street, nobody bothers them … What about our children? Our children deserve a playground.”

The gates of Middleton playground had been welded shut earlier Monday – apparently because several Brooklyn playgrounds have had their chains broken by residents eager to get inside – raising an outcry from community members and leaders.

“Welding the doors shut at Middleton Playground during a time when our children need the open space to run and play is UNACCEPTABLE,” Lentol tweeted.

“Welding playgrounds shut in Williamsburg?!” state Sen. Simcha Felder tweeted. “That’s sickening @NYCMayor! Your policy clearly lacks uniformity and equity. OPEN OUR PLAYGROUNDS NOW.”

The welding was later removed and replaced with the standard chains prior to the protest.

“We can’t have our children and families suffer,” said Rabbi Niederman. “Enough is enough! Three months is more than enough.

“The children need their freedom to play, families have to have a safe place to stroll with their children … We deserve the same as others. We’re not asking [for any] special accommodations. If you walk through [other neighborhoods, the parks are] open. This park has to be open as well.”

“Uncle Heshy” Tischler, recently given the moniker ParkBuster, at Bedford Playground Monday evening. (Gabriel Yabra)

During the protest, some participants broke the chains on the both sides of the park, which runs on Lynch and Middleton Streets, between Lee and Bedford Avenues, and everyone, from Lentol and the community activists to the parents and children, took a walk in their reacquired open spaces. Police nearby made no attempt to prevent entry to the park.

The group was joined by Heshy Tischler of Boro Park, popularly called Uncle Heshy but recently known as the ParkBuster for his efforts in recent days to ensure that a playground in Boro Park can remain open.

Some of the group, including Tischler, then proceeded to another shuttered park, Bedford Playground, on Bedford Ave. and South 9th St. Several people pushed open the loosely chained gates, and the crowd entered. One person nearby screamed at the group, but police officers nearby only sought to restrain the man, and did not stop the adults and children enjoying their late spring afternoon in the park.

Residents said they hope the city will make no further efforts to shutter the playgrounds.

“Our children’s health is always our priority!” Tziri Hershkovits, a mother of four, told Hamodia. “That is why we made the effort to give our kids fresh air and exercise. If the government cared at all about their physical and emotional well-being, they would encourage park going – not stop it.”

State Sen. Simcha Felder, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, and City Councilman Kalman Yeger, who represent Boro Park and Midwood, had held a protest at a Midwood park Sunday but had not taken matters into their own hands. But on Monday evening, they, too, indicated that they would soon take action.

“We’ve asked nicely and waited patiently,” tweeted Felder. “We’ve made every logical argument. The people have spoken and they’re running out of patience. If @nycmayor won’t open ALL our playgrounds, @SEichenstein @KalmanYeger and I will cut the locks open ourselves.”

