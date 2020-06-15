Cell Phone Service Outages Reported

Monday, June 15, 2020 at 4:37 pm |

Cell phones around the U.S. have been reporting outages affecting both phone calls and text messaging with T-Mobile service.

Downdetector.com, which reports on outages, began receiving reports in the southeastern portion of the country on Monday. By 2:45 p.m. ET, there were more than 100,000 reports of outages.

Many Twitter users were asking others if they were experiencing similar trouble with their service.

Although T-Mobile has not commented publicly about the problem, several twitter messages purportedly from people who worked at T-Mobile stated that the company is aware of the outages, and they have their engineers working to restore service. These tweets informed the public that the customer service representatives in the stores are not involved in the repairs, and they cannot answer any questions regarding the restoral of service.

Customers from Verizon, AT&T and Sprint have also reported some interruption of service in the same area.