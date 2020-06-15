26-Year-Old Oshri Asulin, Z”l, Israel’s Youngest Victim of Coronavirus

YERUSHALAYIM -

Oshri Asulin, z”l.

Habachur Oshri Asulin, z”l, 26, from Kfar Sava, passed away from complications from the coronavirus at the Sheba Medical Center on Sunday night after being hospitalized for two months.

He arrived at the medical center will severe abdominal pain and high fever. His health deteriorated after testing positive for coronavirus.

Asulin had already recovered from the coronavirus, but was in serious condition and had to be intubated. After his recovery from coronavirus, he suffered from a rare complication known as Kawasaki disease, as well as an inflamed heart muscle, which led to his passing.

Asulin was a Breslover Chassid.

His levayah was held Sunday night in Kfar Sava.

Before Asulin, the youngest Israeli victim of the coronavirus was a 29-year-old woman who was suffering from a terminal illness.

The number of cases of coronavirus in Israel went up by 114 in the last day, according to the Health Ministry. There are 3,430 active cases as of Monday morning, including 31 patients in serious condition, among them 23 who are on ventilators.

Two more people passed away overnight Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll to 302.