Turkish Airlines Resumes Israel Route

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 4:39 pm |

A Turkish Airlines plane seen at Ben Gurion International Airport. (Moshe Shai/FLASH90/File Photo)

Turkish Airlines will resume flights between Tel Aviv and Istanbul on June 24, Globes reported on Sunday.

The airline is planning four flights per week (Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday), well below the 10 daily flights on the route before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Turkish Airlines will be restarting flights to 40 destinations from Istanbul, which will afford Israelis a broad selection of connecting flights.

Also on Sunday, Uzbekistan said that travellers arriving from Israel, China, Japan and South Korea will be permitted to enter the country without quarantine, according to Reuters.

Travellers from other countries will be subject to restrictions, depending on the country.

The borders, closed since March, will re-open for diplomats, their family members, investors and medical tourists, as well as Uzbeks leaving the country for study or medical treatment, the cabinet said in a statement.

The former Soviet republic has confirmed 4,966 COVID-19 cases with 19 deaths.