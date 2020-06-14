Man Charged Following Stamford Hill Stabbing Attack

A man has been charged following a stabbing attack in London’s Stamford Hill on Friday, Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
44-year-old Stanley Francis, of Coronation Avenue, N16 was charged on Saturday with attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
On Friday morning, Rabbi Alter Yaakov Schlesinger was stabbed in a suspected hate crime, suffering head wounds. He was released from hospital on Shabbos.
Rabbi Schlesinger held a seudas hoda’ah on Motzoei Shabbos, to thank Hashem for the miracles that kept him alive, after he was stabbed numerous times and was left with only light injuries.