Iconic Haifa Cooling Tower Loses Its Head

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 1:58 pm |

The water cooling towers in Haifa after the upper section of one of them collapsed. (Meir Vaknin/Flash90)

The upper section of one of the two cooling towers that have been a prominent feature of the Haifa landscape collapsed on Sunday, Globes reported.

The towers, which are the property of Oil Refineries, have been inactive since 2009. They were constructed during the British Mandate, a century ago.

The tower’s partial collapse on Friday morning came after an adjacent wall fell down two days ago at the nearby Visitors Center. B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported in either incident.

Minister for Environmental Protection Gila Gamliel commented, “This is a significant symbol of the beginning of the end. This collapse happened accidentally, but next time it will be deliberate. Haifa’s residents deserve a healthy environment.”

Gamliel said that dangers to public health, such as air pollution, in Haifa Bay will be a priority for her.

A Clean Haifa Bay activist said, “This is a small example of the conduct of Oil Refineries, which eight years ago chose to reinforce only one of the towers. We saw the results today. It was only a miracle that nobody was hurt.”