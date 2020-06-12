Poll: Likud With 41 Seats, Blue and White 13; Right-Wing at 64

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, June 12, 2020 at 5:09 am |

Voting slips at a voting station in Yerushalayim, during the Knesset Elections, on March 2. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Another opinion poll released Friday shows the Likud Party sitting pretty on 41 seats, and the right wing opening a massive lead on the center left. A poll released earlier this week had the Likud with 40 seats.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Maagar Mohot and released by Radio 103FM, the Likud would win 41 seats – five more seats than the party won in the March elections.

Coming in a distant second is the Yesh Atid-Telem Party, which would receive 16 seats.

The Joint List of Arab parties would retain its 15 seats.

The elections would do no good for the Blue and White Party, which would win just 13 seats, according to the poll.

Shas would retain its current nine seats, while United Torah Judaism would rise from seven to eight seats.

Yisrael Beytenu would win seven seats, while Meretz would rise to five seats. The Labor Party would fail to cross the electoral threshold.

Yamina would retain its current six seats.

Broken down into blocs, the right-wing camp would net a total of 64 seats, while the center-left-Arab bloc would win 49 seats. In the recent elections, the right-wing bloc won 58 seats, compared to 55 for the center-left-Arab bloc.