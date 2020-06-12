London Jewish Man Lightly Injured in Stabbing

Friday, June 12, 2020 at 12:24 pm |

A Jewish man was stabbed eight times in London Friday morning, but miraculously suffered only light injuries, in an apparent hate crime.

The victim, identified as Rabbi Alter Yaakov Schlesinger, a man in his 50s who lived in the Stamford Hill neighborhood, was standing on a line outside a bank branch on Stoke Newington High Street, according to the Daily Mail, when a man in his 40s, said to be of south Asian descent, ran off a bus and stabbed Rabbi Schlesinger eight times in the head and upper body.

One member of the London Jewish community told Hamodia it was a “miracle” that Rabbi Schlesinger only suffered light injuries.

The assailant, in his 40’s, was grabbed by bystanders, who held him down until police arrived. According to a statement by Stoke Newington Police Station Inspector Kevin Weeks, the attacker suffered “what are believed to be minor head injuries.”

The victim and assailant have both been hospitalized.

The stabbing is not being treated as terrorism, and police “retain an open mind as to the motives behind this incident,” Weeks said.