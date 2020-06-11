Williamsburg Children Declare “Kids Lives Matter”

BROOKLYN -

Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 8:12 pm |

Their playgrounds were repeatedly closed and emptied by the local police department, yet the protests around the city continued unabated and uninterrupted by the officials. So the children of Williamsburg joined together to form a parade of bicycles and scooters and traversed through their streets, demanding equal rights as they declared, “Kids Lives Matter.”

Signs reading “Our Education Matters” and “We Want Camp” were on display as well, as the neighborhood demanded that Governor Cuomo allow sleep-away camps to open for this summer season which begins in a few weeks. A decision on the opening of camps is expected from the governor’s office this week.

The protest was peaceful as 200 children who participated devoured ices and refreshments provided by some bystanders, and stood shoulder to shoulder with the police officers from the Community Affairs Division. The demonstration was supervised by members of the Williamsburg community.