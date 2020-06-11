CommunityWilliamsburg Children Declare “Kids Lives Matter”
Williamsburg Children Declare “Kids Lives Matter”
By Hamodia Staff
BROOKLYN -
Their playgrounds were repeatedly closed and emptied by the local police department, yet the protests around the city continued unabated and uninterrupted by the officials. So the children of Williamsburg joined together to form a parade of bicycles and scooters and traversed through their streets, demanding equal rights as they declared, “Kids Lives Matter.”