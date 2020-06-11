Pompeo on ICC: U.S. Won’t be Threated by ‘Kangaroo Court’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 4:25 pm |

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about a Trump administration executive order on the International Criminal Court as Defense Secretary Mark Esper listens during a joint news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., June 11, 2020. (Reuters/Yuri Gripas/Pool)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Washington would not allow Americans to be threatened by “a kangaroo court,” after President Donald Trump authorized sanctions against an International Criminal Court investigation into whether U.S. forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

Pompeo told a news conference sanctions could extend to family members of ICC officials to prevent them from visiting the United States.

“We cannot, we will not stand by as our people are threatened by a kangaroo court,” Pompeo said.