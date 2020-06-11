Israel’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 300

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 4:31 am |

Students arrive to school at the Gymnasia Rehavia high school in Yerushalayim on Thursday, as the school was reopened after it was closed following the spread of the COVID-19 in the school. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Israel reached 300 on Thursday morning, after another patient died of the virus, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of active cases stands at 2,947 on Thursday morning. Twenty-two confirmed patients were added since midnight last night.

The number of new coronavirus infections in Israel continues to climb in recent weeks, with the most telling indication that the virus is making a comeback in Israel since the lockdown has been relaxed is that there have been nearly 1,300 new cases of the virus in June so far, more than the 1,186 new cases in all of May.

Meanwhile, 144 schools closed across the country due to coronavirus, with 442 confirmed virus cases.