Closures to Be Imposed on ‘Red’ Areas in Tel Aviv, Negev

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:58 am |

Israeli police guard at a roadblock in Yerushalayim during a lockdown in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, on May 4. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Some restrictions will be reimposed on areas with a high-level of infection, the Coronavirus Cabinet decided on Thursday afternoon.

Closures will be imposed on”red” zones on several Bedouin villages in the Negev and parts of southern Tel Aviv with illegal infiltrators due to the increased spread of the coronavirus. The decision was reached after consultation with government ministers at a Cabinet meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s Tel Aviv headquarters.

In addition, the enforcement of the Health Ministry regulations will be increased. Channel 13 reported that as part of the increased crackdown, 965 fines were given out to civilians for failure to wear a face mask in the last day, three times that of the previous day.