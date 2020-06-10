NYC Mayor Pushes Back Hopes of Early Start to Phase 2 Reopening

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 5:05 am |

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

As many New York City businesses reopened this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that New Yorkers should not get too excited about the possibility of the city entering phase 2 of reopening before July.

On Monday, up to 400,000 people returned to jobs at construction and manufacturing sites, along with some retail stores, as New York City became the last region in the state to officially begin phase 1 of reopening, 100 days after the city was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those returning to the workforce were met with temperature checks, coronavirus screenings and other new workplace regulations to mitigate the spread of the virus.

While other parts of the state, most recently, have already moved to phase 2 of reopening, New York City opened its phase 1 on Monday after finally reaching seven state benchmarks that have to do with hospitalization numbers, positive cases, hospital beds and contact and tracing capacity.

“This is clearly the hardest place in America to get to this moment because we’re the epicenter,” de Blasio told a news conference at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Monday.

New York City on Monday reported the rate of people testing positive for the coronavirus fell to a new low of 3%, well below its threshold for reopening of 15%, de Blasio said.

As workers head back to 32,000 construction sites, wholesale and manufacturing centers and some retail sites across the city, de Blasio urged them to wear face masks and use social distancing to keep COVID-19 cases on a downward trend – particularly those who use mass transit to get to work.

“We know the reopening will mean people will be close to one another – we need to stick with it,” de Blasio said.

Free face masks and hand sanitizer were being handed out by 800 school safety agents on duty in subway stations, he said.

To increase spacing between passengers, the city is opening 20 miles of new bus routes and new bus lanes from June through October, de Blasio said.

Ten days after thousands of protesters – many without masks – swarmed New York streets for daily marches against racism following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, de Blasio said he was cautiously monitoring the virus’s spread to be sure reopening can continue and eventually bring customers back to hair salons, restaurants and other businesses.

“If we’re ready on June 22, that’s beautiful, but I don’t want people to have undue expectations,” de Blasio told reporters on Tuesday. “We are trying to do something so difficult in these next few weeks.”

As part of phase 2, businesses like hair salons, barbershops, in-store retail, and some offices will be able to reopen, and professional services like finance and insurance can also open again. Restaurants will also be able to provide outdoor dining.

De Blasio pledged to provide eateries with guidance for phase 2 reopening “very quickly,” elaborating that more information would be given within two weeks, the same time that phase 2 would begin – if coronavirus numbers and hospitalizations continue to stay under city and state thresholds.

Across the state, close to 83,000 New Yorkers filed for unemployment benefits last week, a significant drop from the week prior, when the figure stood closer to 190,000, according to the Labor Department.

There are 1.8 million New York residents currently receiving unemployment benefits, according to the data.